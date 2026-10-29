Congress wins 1st MLC seat; retains RSS bastion in Nagpur 

Wanjarri defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Sudhakar Kohale by a margin of 3,271 votes after a counting process that took over 40 hours to complete.

With this victory, the Congress has opened its account in the ongoing MLC polls across four states: Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Overall, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), won three out of five seats.

Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti coalition managed to win two seats.