FIR against Rahul, Priyanka after entering Akashvani Bhawan without permission
What's the story
The Delhi Police have registered a first information report (FIR) after receiving a complaint that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other MPs, entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during Tuesday's protest against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. "FIR has been registered under relevant sections. A further probe is underway," a senior police officer said.
Protest details
Police stopped their march near Akashvani Bhavan
The INDIA bloc MPs had marched from Parliament to Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission headquarters, demanding a meeting with election commissioners over allegations of "vote chori."
However, police stopped their march near Akashvani Bhavan.
After nearly nine hours of protest, several opposition MPs, including the siblings Pawan Khera, among others, were detained.
Around 50 MPs were taken to New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp.
Democracy questioned
'300 hundred MPs want to meet Gyanesh Kumar'
Gandhi had questioned the state of democracy when representatives were barred from meeting the Election Commission.
He said, "If the representatives of the people cannot meet the Election Commission, then what is the meaning of democracy?"
They remained inside the complex under a banyan tree, insisting that they be allowed to meet ECI officials.
"We represent the people of the country; we are their voice....300 hundred MPs want to meet Gyanesh Kumar, but he is scared," he said.
Police
No permission was granted
The Delhi Police said no application seeking permission for the proposed march was submitted. Consequently, no permission was granted for the march.
They said approximately 260 individuals were detained and taken to various police stations, after which most of the protesters left the area.
However, the Gandhi siblings, KC Venugopal, Khera, Manish Chhatrath, and about 50-60 supporters entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission and staged a sit-in, police said.
Congress
AAP to join Wednesday stir
The Congress has warned that Tuesday's protest was just the beginning.
The opposition has planned a demonstration outside the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office on Wednesday at 1:00pm.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which skipped Tuesday's protest, along with the DMK, both Congress's former allies, will join the stir on Wednesday.
It will be attended by AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj and other party leaders, along with leaders of the Congress, Left parties and other Delhi-based parties.