FIR against Rahul, Priyanka after entering Akashvani Bhawan without permission 

The INDIA bloc MPs had marched from Parliament to Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission headquarters, demanding a meeting with election commissioners over allegations of "vote chori."

However, police stopped their march near Akashvani Bhavan.

After nearly nine hours of protest, several opposition MPs, including the siblings Pawan Khera, among others, were detained.

Around 50 MPs were taken to New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp.