Congress workers lay siege to UP assembly protesting against government 

Congress party workers have laid siege to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in protest against the state government. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai announced that the protest will focus on issues such as the government's plan to scrap the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and market demolitions. "Our workers have come from different districts... Everyone has been sleeping in the State Committee office all night, including me," Rai told ANI.

Twitter Post Video shows chaos #WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Congress party lays siege to the assembly in protest against the state government. pic.twitter.com/9jxlvP14bv — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

Protest details Protest to also highlight withheld wages, land transfers Rai further said that the protest will also highlight issues like withheld wages for workers over the last 11-12 months and plans to scrap MGNREGA. He condemned actions against women, workers, Shankaracharya, and Mata Ahilyabai Holkar. The Congress leader also criticized market demolitions in places like Dal Mandi and alleged land transfers to people from Gujarat.

Strike impact Nationwide strike against central government policies Last week, workers and farmers across India observed a nationwide strike against central government policies. The protest was organized by several trade unions and political parties. Protesters raised slogans like "Inquilab Zindabad!" (Long live the revolution), "Shramika Ekta Zindabad!" (Long live workers' unity), "Kendra Sarkar Hosh Mein Aao!" (Central Government, come to your senses) among others.

