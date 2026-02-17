Congress workers lay siege to UP assembly protesting against government
Congress party workers have laid siege to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in protest against the state government. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai announced that the protest will focus on issues such as the government's plan to scrap the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and market demolitions. "Our workers have come from different districts... Everyone has been sleeping in the State Committee office all night, including me," Rai told ANI.
Protest to also highlight withheld wages, land transfers
Rai further said that the protest will also highlight issues like withheld wages for workers over the last 11-12 months and plans to scrap MGNREGA. He condemned actions against women, workers, Shankaracharya, and Mata Ahilyabai Holkar. The Congress leader also criticized market demolitions in places like Dal Mandi and alleged land transfers to people from Gujarat.
Nationwide strike against central government policies
Last week, workers and farmers across India observed a nationwide strike against central government policies. The protest was organized by several trade unions and political parties. Protesters raised slogans like "Inquilab Zindabad!" (Long live the revolution), "Shramika Ekta Zindabad!" (Long live workers' unity), "Kendra Sarkar Hosh Mein Aao!" (Central Government, come to your senses) among others.
Protest against perceived anti-labor and anti-agriculture policies
The strike was called by 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs) with full support from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). It protested against various policies, including four labor codes, privatization measures, the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, amendments to MGNREGA and the proposed Seed Bill.