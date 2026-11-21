Youth Congress vandalizes Meta office over account restrictions
What's the story
Telangana Youth Congress workers, led by state president Jakkidi Shivacharan Reddy, vandalized Meta's office in Hyderabad on Friday. The protest was against restrictions on accounts of two Indian Youth Congress leaders, national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma. The protesters accused Meta of political bias and demanded the restoration of the restricted accounts within seven days.
Protest escalation
IYC threatens to escalate protests
The IYC has threatened to escalate its protests if its demands are not met.
In a post on X, the organization wrote, "Meta must follow India's Constitution, NOT the BJP's orders. Remove restrictions from all accounts within 7 days, or we will shut down your offices everywhere!"
Videos from the protest showed demonstrators running through office corridors and smashing flower pots.
Twitter Post
Indian Youth Congress's ultimatum to Meta
#BREAKING: IYC workers stormed into BJP ka BETA - META's Hyderabad office! 🔥— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) November 20, 2026
Enough of blocking opposition accounts and silencing independent voices!@Meta must follow India's Constitution, NOT the BJP's orders.
Remove restrictions from all accounts within 7 days, or we will… pic.twitter.com/DZbJEk8gFJ
Second protest
Mumbai Youth Congress staged protest outside Meta's office
Simultaneously, the Mumbai Youth Congress staged a protest outside Meta's office at BKC.
Led by Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabrin, the protesters accused Meta of silencing dissenting voices critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
They burned a poster of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during their demonstration.
Political backlash
Akhilesh Yadav slams Meta for its actions
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also slammed Meta for its actions, saying foreign companies should focus on business, not politics.
He wrote on X, "Foreign companies should conduct business in our country, not politics. Treating everyone equally is the hallmark of a good, inclusive company."
The protests and subsequent vandalism have drawn criticism from political leaders across party lines.
Criticism
BJP calls Congress a 'party of goons'
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the vandalism, calling Congress a "party of goons."
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Goons of Indian Youth Congress have not only vandalized and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad, & also are flaunting it on social media! Recall how they insulted India at World AI Summit by barging naked at the Summit! Rahul Gandhi's party Congress is a party of goons! This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of Private companies!"
Twitter Post
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticizes Indian Youth Congress's actions
Congress is a party of goons!— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 21, 2026
Goons of Indian Youth Congress are not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad, & also are flaunting it on social media!
Recall how they insulted India at World AI Summit by barging naked at the Summit!
Rahul Gandhi's party… pic.twitter.com/niT2llBYTo