Dinesh alleged that Vijay had concealed or misrepresented information about various property transactions in his election affidavit.

He claimed the CM didn't disclose the purchase of three acres in Panruti for ₹30 crore and the sale of a commercial property in Padi for ₹35 crore.

He also alleged that a 50-cent piece of land in Kodaikanal was incorrectly declared as agricultural land when it was actually government land.