Madras HC refuses to reject petition against Vijay's election win
What's the story
The Madras High Court has dismissed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's plea to reject an election petition challenging his victory from the Perambur Assembly constituency. The decision was taken by Justice V Lakshminarayanan, who ruled that the petition filed by S Dinesh, a voter from Perambur, had a valid cause of action and is maintainable. Dinesh asked the court to set aside Vijay's election.
Petition details
Allegations made by Dinesh in petition
Dinesh alleged that Vijay had concealed or misrepresented information about various property transactions in his election affidavit.
He claimed the CM didn't disclose the purchase of three acres in Panruti for ₹30 crore and the sale of a commercial property in Padi for ₹35 crore.
He also alleged that a 50-cent piece of land in Kodaikanal was incorrectly declared as agricultural land when it was actually government land.
Petition outcome
Petition seeks Vijay's election to be declared null and void
Dinesh argued that these alleged omissions deprived voters of important information and amounted to undue influence, a corrupt practice under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
He sought to have Vijay's election declared null and void for "wilful and deliberate" suppression, misrepresentation, and false declarations related to his properties.
Defense arguments
CM denied all allegations, sought to reject petition
Vijay denied all allegations and sought to reject the petition at the outset, arguing it didn't establish material facts necessary for a case.
His lawyers argued he declared assets worth over ₹600 crore and that the alleged discrepancies didn't show how voters' choices were influenced.
Vijay won 1,20,365 votes in Perambur during the April 2026 Assembly election, defeating DMK's RD Shekar by 53,715 votes.
He also won from Tiruchirappalli East, which he vacated to retain Perambur.