CPI(M) leader arrested in case linked to Baruipur rape-murder 

Political involvement

CM Adhikari visits victim's family, assures justice

Ali was arrested one day after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated on Saturday that people who lost the election could be involved in the lynching. "Some people rejected by voters in the election played a key in inciting the violence," he said on Saturday. The girl was allegedly raped, and her body was dumped in a pond in a sack. The post-mortem report said the cause of death is drowning, leading to claims she was alive when she was dumped.