CPI(M) leader arrested in case linked to Baruipur rape-murder
What's the story
Lahek Ali, a local leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was arrested on Sunday night in connection with a recent lynching and vandalism incident in Baruipur, West Bengal, on July 5. The lynching incident occurred after the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur. Police officials have identified Ali as a prime suspect who allegedly instigated the mob violence.
Election aftermath
Ali was the CPI(M) candidate for Baruipur West seat
"Ali was arrested as a prime suspect in the lynching and vandalism. It is suspected that he instigated the mob," a police officer said. Ali was the CPI(M) candidate for the Baruipur West seat in the recent assembly elections, which Trinamool Congress candidate Biman Banerjee won. The Bharatiya Janata Party finished second in that race. Around 40 others were also taken into custody earlier for their involvement in separate cases related to the girl's death and subsequent mob violence.
Encounter details
Encounter of suspect involved in rape-murder under investigation
One of the suspects involved in the rape and murder was killed in a police encounter last week. The suspect allegedly snatched a revolver from an officer during a recreation of the crime. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating this encounter. Sujan Chakraborty, a CPI(M) central committee member, claimed that Ali's arrest was politically motivated and alleged misinformation against him since the girl's death. "If someone is declared guilty even before arrest...it becomes apparent the investigation has been influenced."
Political involvement
CM Adhikari visits victim's family, assures justice
Ali was arrested one day after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated on Saturday that people who lost the election could be involved in the lynching. "Some people rejected by voters in the election played a key in inciting the violence," he said on Saturday. The girl was allegedly raped, and her body was dumped in a pond in a sack. The post-mortem report said the cause of death is drowning, leading to claims she was alive when she was dumped.