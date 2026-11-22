Yuzvendra Chahal joins BJP, made special invitee to OBC Morcha
What's the story
Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been made a special invitee to the national executive of the party's Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha. The announcement was made by BJP national president Nitin Nabin as part of a series of new appointments to the morcha. Amarpal Maurya, chief of BJP's OBC Morcha, congratulated the newly appointed national office bearers and executive committee members of the morcha, following the directives of BJP's national president, Nitin Nabin.
Expressing thanks
Chahal thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah
Chahal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders for the opportunity.
"I sincerely thank respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, respected Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin ji and OBC Morcha National President Shri Amarpal Maurya ji for giving me a place and respect within the BJP family," he said.
New roles
Other appointments in BJP OBC Morcha
The BJP has also appointed seven national vice presidents to its OBC Morcha.
The vice presidents include Jogen Mohan (Assam), Mamata Mohanta (Odisha), Sangam Lal Gupta and Sangeeta Balwant Bind (Uttar Pradesh), Babanrao Ravji Choudhary (Maharashtra), Sat Prakash Rana (Delhi) and Arjun Sahani (Bihar).
Gajendra Yadav (Delhi), Pramod Madhwaraj (Karnataka) and Lalit Chandrakar (Chhattisgarh) have been appointed national general secretaries of the morcha.
Career overview
Chahal's cricketing career
Chahal was born in 1990 and is a leg-spinner who played limited-overs cricket for India.
He is the first Indian bowler to take 400 T20 wickets. His best T20I bowling figures of 6/25 were against England.
In IPL, he has been part of teams like Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings.
Punjab signed him for ₹18 crore ahead of the 2025 season.