Chahal was born in 1990 and is a leg-spinner who played limited-overs cricket for India.

He is the first Indian bowler to take 400 T20 wickets. His best T20I bowling figures of 6/25 were against England.

In IPL, he has been part of teams like Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings.

Punjab signed him for ₹18 crore ahead of the 2025 season.