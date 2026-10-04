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Home / News / Politics News / Influencer's murder triggers political blame game in Punjab
Influencer's murder triggers political blame game in Punjab
Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar

Influencer's murder triggers political blame game in Punjab

By Snehil Singh
Oct 04, 2026
10:55 am
What's the story

The killing of LGBTQ activist and social media influencer Mad Sandhu has intensified the political blame game in Punjab. Sandhu was shot dead by two men on a bike in Amritsar on Saturday. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, who have slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its law and order situation.

Political fallout

BJP MP calls murder 'heart-wrenching'

BJP MP Tarun Chugh called Sandhu's murder "extremely tragic and heart-wrenching."

He alleged that the incident highlighted the AAP government's failure to maintain law and order, alleging that Punjab has been handed over to criminals and mafias under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership.

Chugh further claimed an atmosphere of fear prevails across the state with daily murders.

Lawlessness echoed

Delhi BJP leader slams AAP government

Delhi BJP leader and minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also slammed the AAP government, saying "the law and order situation in Punjab is in the hands of the mafia."

He alleged that gangs involved in extortion, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities are operating freely under AAP rule.

Sirsa's remarks came after a Nihang Sikh had earlier objected to Sandhu's social media content and clothing choices.

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Negligence accused

Congress leader questions Mann-Kejriwal silence

Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka also slammed the AAP government for its alleged negligence in maintaining law and order.

He claimed people are living in fear in Punjab, while Mann's government boasts of being honest and magnificent.

Verka was surprised that neither Arvind Kejriwal nor Bhagwant Mann commented on Sandhu's murder.

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