Influencer's murder triggers political blame game in Punjab
What's the story
The killing of LGBTQ activist and social media influencer Mad Sandhu has intensified the political blame game in Punjab. Sandhu was shot dead by two men on a bike in Amritsar on Saturday. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, who have slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its law and order situation.
Political fallout
BJP MP calls murder 'heart-wrenching'
BJP MP Tarun Chugh called Sandhu's murder "extremely tragic and heart-wrenching."
He alleged that the incident highlighted the AAP government's failure to maintain law and order, alleging that Punjab has been handed over to criminals and mafias under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership.
Chugh further claimed an atmosphere of fear prevails across the state with daily murders.
Lawlessness echoed
Delhi BJP leader slams AAP government
Delhi BJP leader and minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also slammed the AAP government, saying "the law and order situation in Punjab is in the hands of the mafia."
He alleged that gangs involved in extortion, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities are operating freely under AAP rule.
Sirsa's remarks came after a Nihang Sikh had earlier objected to Sandhu's social media content and clothing choices.
Negligence accused
Congress leader questions Mann-Kejriwal silence
Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka also slammed the AAP government for its alleged negligence in maintaining law and order.
He claimed people are living in fear in Punjab, while Mann's government boasts of being honest and magnificent.
Verka was surprised that neither Arvind Kejriwal nor Bhagwant Mann commented on Sandhu's murder.