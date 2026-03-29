Curbing...not enough, every illegal immigrant must go: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has successfully curbed infiltration in Assam over the past decade, it isn't enough. He emphasized that each illegal immigrant must be sent back to their country, according to a report by PTI. Shah was addressing a poll rally in Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency of Sonitpur district on Sunday when he made these statements.

Political allegations Shah accuses Congress of protecting infiltrators Shah also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states to protect infiltrators. He alleged that Assam State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi is also trying to protect these infiltrators and demanded clarification on his stance. The Home Minister further slammed the Congress for not taking national security seriously during its rule, alleging they encouraged terrorists from Pakistan.

Security measures Shah praises Modi for fighting terrorists Shah also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a tough stand against terrorists. He reiterated that while infiltration has been stopped, deportation of illegal immigrants is still required. The Home Minister urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections, so Himanta Biswa Sarma can continue as chief minister and make Assam infiltrator-free.

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