Congress CWC meeting: Gandhis, Tharoor discuss key issues

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held on Saturday in New Delhi, with prominent leaders including Sonia Gandhi , Rahul Gandhi , and Shashi Tharoor in attendance. The meeting was the first after the Bihar election results and focused on mobilizing public support against the "anti-people" G RAM G law. This law replaced the UPA-era MGNREGA rural job guarantee legislation.

Agitation strategy Congress plans nationwide agitation against G RAM G law The CWC meeting is expected to finalize a nationwide agitation plan against the government over the G RAM G law. The law has been criticized for shifting financial burdens from the Center to states, unlike its predecessor, MGNREGA, which provided 100 days of work annually per rural household. The new scheme increases this to 125 days but raises concerns over funding responsibilities.

Legal and environmental concerns National Herald case and Aravalli range redefinition discussed The CWC meeting also deliberated on the National Herald case, where Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are accused of money laundering. A trial court recently refused to take cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's complaint against them. The agency has now approached the Delhi High Court in this matter. Another major issue on the agenda was the Centre's decision to redefine the Aravalli range, which has sparked protests by climate activists.