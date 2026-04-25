Delhi Deputy CM calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Delhi's Rehman dacoit'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of living a life of luxury. Speaking at a press conference, Verma called Kejriwal the "Rehman dacoit of Delhi" and alleged he built a second "Sheesh Mahal." He claimed that after being defeated by voters in Delhi, Kejriwal shifted his focus to Punjab.

Punjab allegations Verma accuses AAP leaders of taking over Punjab government houses Verma alleged that several government accommodations near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence are occupied by AAP leaders. These leaders include Kejriwal, former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. He said after being defeated by Delhi voters, Kejriwal moved to Punjab, where CM Bhagwant Mann is troubled.

Bungalow criticism 'Kejriwal accepted government house after election defeat' Verma also slammed Kejriwal's recent move to a government bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate. He said, "Kal woh 95 Lodhi Estate mein shift hue hain jo bolte the aam aadmi ki tarah rahunga (He shifted to 95 Lodhi Estate yesterday, the same person who said he would live like a common man)." The BJP leader alleged that Kejriwal had earlier claimed he wouldn't take government accommodation but later accepted one and upgraded it into what they call a "Sheesh Mahal."

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