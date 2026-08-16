Delhi HC to hear CBI's plea challenging Kejriwal, Sisodia discharge
What's the story
The Delhi High Court will hear the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) petition challenging a trial court order discharging Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia from the liquor policy case. The hearing is scheduled for Monday before Justice Manoj Jain. The CBI had filed a revision petition against the trial court's discharge order, which had earlier discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia, and 21 others on February 27.
Legal arguments
Kejriwal, Sisodia's stand on CBI's plea
Kejriwal and Sisodia have challenged the maintainability of the CBI's revision petition.
According to Hindustan Times, they claimed that the plea was filed with "unprecedented haste" and in the "most unserious manner."
The leaders alleged they couldn't discern the agency's case against them in what they called a "bare-shell" and "non-specific" petition.
Discharge review
Trial court discharged all accused in February
The trial court had discharged all accused after more than three months of detailed hearings. It ruled that the case was unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.
The CBI has contended in its revision petition that this discharge order was illegal, perverse, and contained apparent errors.
Allegations
CBI's allegations against trial court
The CBI's petition alleged that the trial court conducted a "mini-trial" at the stage of framing charges and passed its discharge order on a "selective reading of the prosecution case."
It also claimed that unwarranted adverse remarks were made against both the investigating agency and the investigating officer, besides failing to appreciate the facts of the case.