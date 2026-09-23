'Differing views are normal': ECI on 'dissent' report over SIR
What's the story
The Election Commission has released a statement after the Indian Express reported that two of its commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, had raised concerns over the electoral roll Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The report said Sandhu and Joshi recorded objections at least 14 times over 10 months over decisions linked to the SIR and voter database management. Reacting to it, the ECI said differing views are a "normal part of deliberation in any institution."
ECI
ECI's statement
"They are a part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken," the ECI said, adding that not only the three commissioners, "but every officer of the Commission is fully authorized to give his suggestions to the Commission for improving the electoral system."
"Highlighting certain specific internal notes/observations spread over the period of 10 months while overlooking the much larger body of approvals, decisions, instructions and initiatives gives only one part of the picture," it added.
Works
Decisions are an outcome of 'unanimous decisions'
The ECI further said that in recent months, the commission has taken "numerous decisions, issued instructions, introduced around 40 new initiatives and undertaken many electoral reforms, including the conduct of Electoral roll revision (including SIR) across the country."
It reiterated that all these decisions are an outcome of the "unanimous decisions."
The commission also stated that its digital platforms, including the ECINet, follow strong data security protocols to prevent unauthorized alteration or manipulation.
Twitter Post
Read statement here
Election Commission releases press note following Indian Express report on 2 ECs objecting to discrepancies in SIR process— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2026
"Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution. They are a part of the decision-making process before a final… pic.twitter.com/96Xchrfazh
Call for accountability
Justice will be served, Gandhi warns ECI officials
The Indian National Congress has accused ECI of losing its independence, with Rahul Gandhi calling "vote chori" a "crime against the Indian people."
"The BJP, RSS and EC who organized it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served," he wrote in a post on X.
The SIR of electoral rolls, which began in June 2025, has led to over 13 crore names being deleted from the draft rolls in 30 states and Union Territories so far.
Alleged manipulation
'Invisible hand' might be influencing the ECI: Tewari
Congress leader Manish Tewari suggested an "invisible hand" might be influencing the ECI.
He said if rules weren't followed and decisions weren't unanimous, then all ECI decisions could be arbitrary or illegal.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien also called for impeachment proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over these allegations.
Demand for investigation
Kejriwal demands Gyanesh Kumar's arrest
Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi also slammed the ECI, saying that the reported differences showed that the Chief Election Commissioner misled his colleagues.
He said, "BJP has set up an office dedicated to the murder of democracy."
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal demanded Gyanesh Kumar's arrest and said that the entire SIR process be immediately canceled.
"All orders issued without the approval of the Election Commission are illegal. The entire SIR process is illegal," he said.