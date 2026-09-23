'Differing views are normal': ECI on 'dissent' report over SIR 

"They are a part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken," the ECI said, adding that not only the three commissioners, "but every officer of the Commission is fully authorized to give his suggestions to the Commission for improving the electoral system."

"Highlighting certain specific internal notes/observations spread over the period of 10 months while overlooking the much larger body of approvals, decisions, instructions and initiatives gives only one part of the picture," it added.