Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal announces entry into politics
What's the story
Former Uttar Pradesh-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Divya Mittal has announced her entry into politics. The 2013-batch IAS officer, whose resignation was accepted in September after almost 13 years, said she will begin her political journey in Uttar Pradesh. However, she clarified that she would not be joining any political party. Instead, Mittal intends to work with the people directly.
Political vision
What next? Mittal's video message
Mittal has positioned herself as a "voice of the people," with her political journey focusing on accountability, justice, and addressing issues faced by ordinary citizens.
In a video message, she said she resigned from the IAS, leaving many questions in people's minds.
"I did not answer for a few days because the work was huge and I was gathering courage, but today I have come to answer those questions... The first question is, what next? Politics," she affirmed.
Motivating experiences
Mittal's political journey inspired by IAS experiences
Mittal added that she wants to be a voice for those whose concerns aren't heard by government offices.
She said her decision to enter politics is inspired by her experiences as an IAS officer.
She spoke about a woman in Lahuria Dah who approached her for a school beyond Class 5.
Despite approving the proposal, construction had not started even after three years due to a lack of will.
This experience motivated Mittal to seek accountability in governance.
Upcoming elections
Appeals to citizens ahead of Assembly elections
Mittal's political entry is significant as it comes months ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
She has made it clear that Uttar Pradesh is her "karmabhoomi" (land of action) and will be the starting point of her political journey.
The former IAS officer has appealed to citizens from all walks of life to join her effort, stressing that meaningful political change can only come through collective public participation.
Personal journey
Mittal's journey from IAS to politics
Mittal grew up in humble surroundings in New Delhi and studied at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.
She also completed her management education at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore before moving to London for a finance job.
However, she later decided to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, which she cleared in 2013.