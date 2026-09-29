Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal announces entry into politics

Mittal has positioned herself as a "voice of the people," with her political journey focusing on accountability, justice, and addressing issues faced by ordinary citizens.

In a video message, she said she resigned from the IAS, leaving many questions in people's minds.

"I did not answer for a few days because the work was huge and I was gathering courage, but today I have come to answer those questions... The first question is, what next? Politics," she affirmed.