Shivakumar proposes BJP-led panel to probe ₹100cr guest house renovation
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has proposed a five-member committee led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president B Y Vijayendra to investigate the alleged ₹100 crore expenditure on the renovation of the Kumara Krupa guest house. The guest house has been converted into Shivakumar's official residence, "Ganga." The proposal comes after Vijayendra alleged that around ₹100 crore in public funds had been spent on the project and questioned the tendering process for the renovation project.
Committee composition
Proposed committee can have BJP, JD(S) members: Shivakumar
Shivakumar has suggested that the proposed committee can have members from the BJP, Janata Dal (Secular), and Independents, but no one from his own party, Congress.
He said the committee should go through all records and submit a report within a week.
The report could be discussed in the Assembly during its next session early next month.
Lunch invitation
Shivakumar invites Vijayendra and other legislators for lunch at 'Ganga'
Shivakumar also invited Vijayendra and other legislators for lunch at his official residence.
As per India Today, he said, "I am also an MLA, just like the other 224 MLAs. I invited everyone; leaders from all parties attended. Some people did not come; that is a different matter."
This comes after Vijayendra accused the government of extravagant spending on the renovation project without proper tender processes.
Cow protection
Congress believes in protecting cows, says Shivakumar
When asked about the BJP's opposition to repealing anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws, Shivakumar said Congress believes in protecting cows but won't allow laws to create hatred.
He questioned the BJP's stance on cow protection by pointing out large export companies in Uttar Pradesh, a BJP-ruled state.
"Why are there so many big export companies in Uttar Pradesh? It is their own BJP-ruled state," he was quoted as saying.