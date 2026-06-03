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Holding Constitution copy, DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM
DK Shivakumar is the new CM

Holding Constitution copy, DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 03, 2026
04:19 pm
What's the story

Congress leader DK Shivakumar took his oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, holding a copy of the Constitution. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Before taking the oath, he bowed down to people who had arrived at the venue. Alongside him, Dalit leader G Parameshwara, who served as the state's home minister, took oath as his deputy.

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Shivakumar bows down to people

Cabinet composition

A look at the ministers in the new government

The cabinet will have a total of 14 ministers, including Shivakumar. The other members are G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarakiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader Eshwar Khandre Yathindra Siddaramaiah Byrathi Suresh Sharan Prakash Patil. The first round of cabinet expansion is limited in size, with only these names confirmed for now. A second phase is likely after the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections later this month.

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Oath ceremony

Congress came to power in 2023 

The Congress took power in the state in May 2023, and an alleged agreement was reached after that under which both frontrunners for the top seat, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, would share the five-year tenure as Karnataka's chief ministers. After intense internal talks and meetings over the matter, Siddaramaiah, at the request of the party leadership, last month said he was resigning as CM, paving the way for Shivakumar to replace him.

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