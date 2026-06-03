Holding Constitution copy, DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM

The cabinet will have a total of 14 ministers, including Shivakumar. The other members are G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarakiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader Eshwar Khandre Yathindra Siddaramaiah Byrathi Suresh Sharan Prakash Patil. The first round of cabinet expansion is limited in size, with only these names confirmed for now. A second phase is likely after the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections later this month.

Oath ceremony

Congress came to power in 2023

The Congress took power in the state in May 2023, and an alleged agreement was reached after that under which both frontrunners for the top seat, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, would share the five-year tenure as Karnataka's chief ministers. After intense internal talks and meetings over the matter, Siddaramaiah, at the request of the party leadership, last month said he was resigning as CM, paving the way for Shivakumar to replace him.