Holding Constitution copy, DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM
What's the story
Congress leader DK Shivakumar took his oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, holding a copy of the Constitution. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Before taking the oath, he bowed down to people who had arrived at the venue. Alongside him, Dalit leader G Parameshwara, who served as the state's home minister, took oath as his deputy.
Twitter Post
Shivakumar bows down to people
#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar bows down to people before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026
(Video Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/9UVXmCRoaK
Cabinet composition
A look at the ministers in the new government
The cabinet will have a total of 14 ministers, including Shivakumar. The other members are G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarakiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader Eshwar Khandre Yathindra Siddaramaiah Byrathi Suresh Sharan Prakash Patil. The first round of cabinet expansion is limited in size, with only these names confirmed for now. A second phase is likely after the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections later this month.
Oath ceremony
Congress came to power in 2023
The Congress took power in the state in May 2023, and an alleged agreement was reached after that under which both frontrunners for the top seat, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, would share the five-year tenure as Karnataka's chief ministers. After intense internal talks and meetings over the matter, Siddaramaiah, at the request of the party leadership, last month said he was resigning as CM, paving the way for Shivakumar to replace him.