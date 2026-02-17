DMK-Congress power-sharing debate intensifies as Tamil Nadu election nears

Additionally, the Madurai South District Congress Committee passed a resolution demanding a 30% share in local government power. The DMK has been unhappy with Tagore's public remarks, which they feel could impact their partnership. Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai distanced himself from these comments and reminded party colleagues of central leadership instructions against discussing alliances publicly. He said, "As president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, I strictly follow the AICC's instructions."

Alliance stance

CM Stalin rejects power-sharing talks, but alliance remains intact

DMK Chief Minister MK Stalin has reiterated his commitment to the alliance but rejected any possibility of power-sharing. He said, "Sharing power in the government does not suit Tamil Nadu." Despite these tensions, leaders from both parties maintain that the alliance will remain intact. The upcoming meeting between Selvaperunthagai and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be crucial in resolving these differences before formal seat-sharing talks.