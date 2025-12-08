DMK MPs move to impeach judge over lamp order: Report
What's the story
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Members of Parliament are planning to impeach Judge GR Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, according to a report by India Today. The decision comes after a court order directed that Karthigai Deepam be lit on the Deebathun Pillar near a dargah on the Thiruparankundram hills. The court had said this would not violate the rights of either the dargah or the Muslim community.
Government inaction
Tamil Nadu government refuses to implement court's order
Despite the court's directive, the Tamil Nadu government has refused to implement the order. The state cited law and order concerns as the reason for its decision. Police had blocked access to the hilltop during a festival night, leading to protests from Hindu groups who tried to reach the site.
Legal proceedings
High Court upholds order, Tamil Nadu government appeals
A Division Bench of the Madras High Court upheld its earlier order. The court noted that state authorities had "wilfully decided" not to implement its directions. An appeal by the authorities was later dismissed. Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging this verdict.