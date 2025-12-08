The court had said that lighting the Karthigai Deepam would not violate the rights of either the dargah or the Muslim community

DMK MPs move to impeach judge over lamp order: Report

By Snehil Singh 06:57 pm Dec 08, 202506:57 pm

What's the story

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Members of Parliament are planning to impeach Judge GR Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, according to a report by India Today. The decision comes after a court order directed that Karthigai Deepam be lit on the Deebathun Pillar near a dargah on the Thiruparankundram hills. The court had said this would not violate the rights of either the dargah or the Muslim community.