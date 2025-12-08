Priyanka Gandhi calls PM's 'Vande Mataram' claim false, cites letter

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's claim that Jawaharlal Nehru had accepted Muhammad Ali Jinnah's sentiments on Vande Mataram. In a speech in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi had quoted Nehru as saying he communicated to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose that the song's association with Anandamath could offend Muslims. However, Vadra cited a 1937 letter from Nehru to Bose, saying "the so-called objection against the remaining stanzas of Vande Mataram was manufactured by communalists."

Debate 'Why debate on Vande Mataram?' Accusing the PM of "selectively" quoting Jawaharlal Nehru, Vadra asked, "Why are we having a debate on Vande Mataram?" She asserted that there is no scope for a debate, that the song is "alive in every part of the country." She added that the government "wanted debate on Vande Mataram because the Bengal polls are coming soon...The government wants us to keep delving in past because it does not want to look at present and future."

Political backlash Congress accuses PM of 'rewriting history' The Congress party has accused PM Modi of trying to "rewrite history" and politicizing the Vande Mataram debate. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said his party had given Vande Mataram its national song status and highlighted the instances where Congress supported the song. He accused PM Modi of frequently referring to Nehru and the Congress in various discussions. "He took Nehru ji's name 14 times and that of the Congress 50 times during the debate on 'Operation Sindoor,'" said Gogoi.

Historical significance Gogoi highlights Congress's role in promoting Vande Mataram Gogoi also emphasized the Congress's role in popularizing Vande Mataram, mentioning Rabindranath Tagore singing it at the 1896 Calcutta session and Sarala Devi modifying its lyrics at the 1905 Banaras session. The Congress leader accused PM Modi of trying to distort history and politicize the debate over Vande Mataram. "Congress's Maulana Abul Kalam Azad said, 'I have no problems with Vande Mataram.'" He said his party ensured that it wasn't just a political slogan but was given national song status.