ABVP wins DUSU election; bags president, 2 other key posts 

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election, bagging three out of four positions: the president, secretary, and joint secretary. Aryan Maan was elected DUSU President, defeating Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of the National Students's Union of India (NSUI). The vice president position was won by NSUI's Rahul Jhansla. Maan will succeed NSUI's Ronak Khatri.

Candidate profiles Maan campaigned on issues like subsidized metro passes Maan, a Department of Library Science student from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, had campaigned on issues like subsidized metro passes and free Wi-Fi. His NSUI rival Choudhary is a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies who focused her campaign on hostel shortages and campus safety. The DUSU election also saw Anjali from the Students's Federation of India-All India Students's Association (SFI-AISA) alliance contesting for president. She campaigned for gender sensitization and the reintroduction of grievance redressal systems, among others.

Candidates Secretary, joint secretary positions The secretary post was won by ABVP's Kunal Chaudhary, while Deepika Jha (ABVP) won the joint secretary position. More than 2.75 lakh students voted in the DUSU elections on Thursday, which took place across 50 colleges. Polling took place in 52 centers with 195 booths and 711 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The final turnout was 39.45%. This year, 21 contenders competed for the four positions. Nine people contested for the presidency, with the remaining 12 contesting the other three positions.