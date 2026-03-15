EC announces poll dates for 4 states, 1 UT: Details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the poll dates for the upcoming assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory. The states include Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry (April 9), West Bengal (two-phased: April 23, 29), and Tamil Nadu (April 23). Results for all the places will be declared on May 4. The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect after this announcement, restricting political parties from making announcements to influence voters.

Election phases Polls in single phase across most states "The Commission, along with lakhs of election officials and security personnel, is committed to ensuring free, fair, transparent, accessible and peaceful elections," the CEC said. The Election Commission announced single-phase elections across all states, barring West Bengal, where elections will be held in two phases. In 2021, West Bengal's elections were conducted over eight phases.

CEC's statement 'No eligible voter will be left out' Gyanesh Kumar said, "Around 17.4 crore electors are going to vote in these elections. We will also see our guests from more than 20 countries from their electoral commissions who will be visiting these elections for witnessing the festive celebrations." He added, "In accordance with Article 326 of the Constitution, no eligible voter shall be excluded, while at the same time, no ineligible person should be included."

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Security measures Focus on West Bengal West Bengal is a sensitive state from a security perspective, with around 480 battalions of central security forces already deployed. The Election Commission will now decide on the deployment of these forces in consultation with police observers and district officials. Politically, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee is seeking her fourth consecutive term while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to oust her government.

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State politics Key players in Tamil Nadu and Kerala In Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin is vying for a second term, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance hopes to unseat him. Actor-politician Vijay's party TVK adds an interesting twist to the election. Meanwhile, in Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan of CPM seeks a third consecutive term against Congress's challenge after their success in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.