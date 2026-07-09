The funds were allegedly routed through a Carewell group company

ED freezes ₹440cr in 3 TMC bank accounts

By Chanshimla Varah 12:23 pm Jul 09, 202612:23 pm

What's the story

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen over ₹440 crore in bank accounts of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The funds were blocked after the agency's Kolkata zonal office conducted searches at five Carewell Group locations in and around Kolkata. According to the agency, its investigation revealed that AITC funds were channeled via a Carewell group company, which used the money to purchase aircraft.