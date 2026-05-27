CRPF personnel attacked after raids at Pinarayi Vijayan's house  

Supporters of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan allegedly attacked Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel outside his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The incident occurred when Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers were trying to leave after the hours-long search operation in Thiruvananthapuram. Visuals from the scene showed a large crowd confronting the CRPF personnel who were providing security cover for the ED officers.

Twitter Post Video shows protesters at ex-CM's house Break

Cpim cadres and supporters. Protesting against @dir_ed raid at Pinarayi Vijayan's residence, threw

slippers, water bottles, stones at @crpfindia men who were doing their duty. pic.twitter.com/vEjp6Z7Jss — Nandakumar Aswin (@journalistaswin) May 27, 2026

Legal action ED to file police complaint regarding attack The CPI(M) workers obstructed the ED team's vehicle and broke its windshield while raising anti-central agency slogans. The ED has decided to file a police complaint, sources told NDTV. Reportedly, some vehicles of the central probe agency were damaged in the incident. However, no ED officer was injured during this confrontation. The raid on Vijayan's residence came after the Kerala High Court rejected a plea to quash the ED's investigation into the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) corruption case.

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Ongoing investigation ED raids on multiple properties The ED officers spent seven hours searching Vijayan's rented house in Thiruvananthapuram, his Kannur residence, and the Kozhikode home of Beypore MLA and former minister PA Mohammed Riyas. Riyas is the husband of Venna,Vijayan's daughter. The case revolves around allegations that CMRL, a Kerala-based company that manufactures synthetic rutile and industrial chemicals, illegally paid ₹1.72 crore to Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions, between 2018 and 2019. The payment was made despite no services being rendered by the firm.

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