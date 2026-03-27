Ex-Calcutta HC judge removed from Bengal voters' list after adjudication

Former Calcutta High Court judge Sahidullah Munshi has said that his name was removed from West Bengal 's voters' list after a judicial adjudication process for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Munshi, who was the judge of the Calcutta high court from 2013 to 2020 and is currently the chairperson of the Board of Auqaf, plans to appeal against this decision before an appellate tribunal.

Family situation Munshi's family members' status The first supplementary voters' list, published on March 23, included names of voters whose cases were adjudicated by judicial officers as per Supreme Court orders. While Munshi's name was deleted from this list, his wife Sahana and elder son Iftekar are still under adjudication. His younger son Ibtehaj has applied as a new voter.

Deletion shock 'I do not know how they have adjudicated' Munshi expressed surprise at his name being struck off the voters' list, saying he submitted all required documents, including his passport. "It was shocking," he told Hindustan Times. He said, "I do not know how they have adjudicated and how they have deleted." The former judge added that he was kept in the dark about any additional document requirements during the process.

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Process critique Munshi slams adjudication process Munshi also questioned the efficiency of the adjudication process, calling it "mechanical" and lacking judicial scrutiny. He told the Indian Express, "Nobody is applying their mind. Sixty lakh (voters) need to be adjudicated in a short span...anyone can guess what will happen." The former judge added that he and his wife voted in the Bowbazar constituency but have shifted to Entally.

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