Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted in anti-Sikh riots case, dies 

The court had sentenced him to life imprisonment on 17 December 2018 for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide, having been convicted for the murders of five family members.

He resigned from the Congress party the same month.

An appeal against this punishment is still pending with the Supreme Court.

On February 25, 2025, a trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment for the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar area.