Ex-UP minister narrowly escapes assassination attempt as gun misfires
What's the story
Former Uttar Pradesh Minister of State and Samajwadi Party leader Madan Chauhan narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Hapur district. The incident took place on Monday night when Chauhan was on his way to Hirnapura village for a family engagement ceremony. As he entered the village, some youths in a car allegedly blocked his vehicle, and one of them attempted to shoot him.
Escape
Gun misfired, says Chauhan
Chauhan alleged that one of the assailants pulled out a gun and tried to shoot him but the gun misfired. After the incident, when Chauhan's security personnel tried to catch the attackers, they managed to escape from the spot. After the incident, Chauhan filed a complaint with the police. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. Additional Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar confirmed they are working to identify and arrest those responsible for this attack.