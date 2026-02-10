Ex-UP minister narrowly escapes assassination attempt as gun misfires 

Escape

Gun misfired, says Chauhan

Chauhan alleged that one of the assailants pulled out a gun and tried to shoot him but the gun misfired. After the incident, when Chauhan's security personnel tried to catch the attackers, they managed to escape from the spot. After the incident, Chauhan filed a complaint with the police. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. Additional Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar confirmed they are working to identify and arrest those responsible for this attack.