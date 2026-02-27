Expelled AIADMK leader OPS joins DMK 

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) has joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The announcement was made at the DMK headquarters in Anna Arivalayam, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin , his son and Deputy CM Udhyanidhi Stalin and others.

Political shift Major political realignment in Tamil Nadu According to reports, the DMK may give him a seat, most likely Bodinayakkanur in Theni, which he won in 2021, to contest the upcoming assembly elections. Panneerselvam's move is seen as a major political realignment in Tamil Nadu. His exit from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) comes after several leaders have left the party to join DMK. Notably, former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam has also joined DMK recently.

Supporter turnout Supporters gather at DMK headquarters Vaithilingam was the second MLA aligned with OPS to switch allegiance to the DMK after PH Manoj. Supporters of Panneerselvam have started gathering at Anna Arivalayam, with many arriving from Theni, Madurai, Tiruppatur and other southern districts. Security has been tightened at the DMK headquarters in anticipation of the event.

Advertisement