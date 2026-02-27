Expelled AIADMK leader OPS joins DMK
What's the story
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) has joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The announcement was made at the DMK headquarters in Anna Arivalayam, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, his son and Deputy CM Udhyanidhi Stalin and others.
Political shift
Major political realignment in Tamil Nadu
According to reports, the DMK may give him a seat, most likely Bodinayakkanur in Theni, which he won in 2021, to contest the upcoming assembly elections. Panneerselvam's move is seen as a major political realignment in Tamil Nadu. His exit from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) comes after several leaders have left the party to join DMK. Notably, former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam has also joined DMK recently.
Supporter turnout
Supporters gather at DMK headquarters
Vaithilingam was the second MLA aligned with OPS to switch allegiance to the DMK after PH Manoj. Supporters of Panneerselvam have started gathering at Anna Arivalayam, with many arriving from Theni, Madurai, Tiruppatur and other southern districts. Security has been tightened at the DMK headquarters in anticipation of the event.
Preceding meetings
Previous meeting between Panneerselvam and Stalin
Before the move, OPS had called on Stalin on the House premises and stated that the ruling DMK had a chance of retaining power. The two had also met around seven months ago during a morning walk at Theosophical Society in Adyar and later at Stalin's residence in Alwarpet. At that time, OPS was distancing himself from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had formed an electoral alliance with AIADMK under Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership.