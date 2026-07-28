'As if returning from war...': Gogoi criticizes Dharmendra Pradhan's felicitation
What's the story
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Dharmendra Pradhan was felicitated in Parliament in his first appearance since resigning as Union Education Minister amid student protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. "21 children died by suicide. But when he returned to the House yesterday, you garlanded him as if he had gone to Pakistan border and won a battle," Gogoi said during a discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill.
Accountability questioned
Gogoi questions government's seriousness in curbing paper leaks
Gogoi also questioned the government's seriousness in curbing paper leaks, saying past promises were not kept.
"It is evident that this government is not serious about the education sector and has no intention of bringing about reforms. This bill is merely a charade. A similar bill—the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act was introduced two years ago," he said.
Legal concerns
44 accused in NEET-UG 2024 leak get bail
Gogoi also highlighted that out of the 45 people charge-sheeted in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, 44 were granted bail.
He said this shows how serious the government is about tackling corruption in exams.
"It is deeply distressing to note a newspaper report stating that out of the 45 individuals charge-sheeted in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, 44 have already been granted bail," he said.
Government response
Union minister Jitendra Singh defends government
Opening the debate, Union Minister Jitendra Singh defended the government's efforts to tackle paper leaks, saying no one would be allowed to hurt the future of youth.
He accused the Congress of not establishing the National Testing Agency (NTA) despite recommendations from the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era.
"You should compliment Prime Minister Modi and this government. It has completed a task, an unfinished task, that you should have accomplished yourselves," Singh said.