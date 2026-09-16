'False': Government responds to 'external pressure' charge over UPI fee 

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the need for a 0.4% MDR, asking if it was to help American card networks compete with UPI.

"Why 0.4% MDR? Is it because debit card MDR is also 0.4%? Is this being done to enable US card companies to compete with UPI?" he said.

He linked this issue to broader tensions between New Delhi and Washington, citing proposed US legislation that could impose up to 100% tariffs on countries trading in Russian energy.