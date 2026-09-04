Sonia Gandhi's memoir to be published by HarperCollins India
What's the story
HarperCollins India has announced it will publish senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, titled Belonging: A Journey of Love. The book is set to be released in India on November 10, 2026. This comes after a deal with Penguin Random House India fell through over "editorial changes and deletions." The memoir promises to be an intimate account of Gandhi's life and India's political landscape.
Deal collapse
Penguin Random House India withdrew over editorial disagreements
Penguin Random House India had initially been expected to publish the memoir, but withdrew from the project.
The decision was reported to have come after Gandhi declined some "editorial changes and deletions" suggested by the publisher.
These included references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, the role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), communal divides, riots, and minority issues in India.
New publisher
HarperCollins India announced the publication on Instagram
After Penguin's withdrawal, HarperCollins India stepped in and finalized the agreement to publish and distribute the memoir in India.
The book will be published by Alfred A Knopf in the United States, with an initial print run of 100,000 copies.
HarperCollins India announced on Instagram that Belonging is "a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging."
Book content
Memoir to provide insider's view of personal, political upheavals
The memoir is expected to cover Gandhi's journey from post-war Italy to India, her marriage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and her life in the Nehru-Gandhi family.
It will also touch upon major personal and political upheavals in modern India, such as the assassinations of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi.
The book is likely to provide a rare insider's view of India's journey through these events.