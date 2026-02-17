Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij breaks both legs in accident 

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has fractured the fibula in both his legs after a bathroom fall at his home. The 72-year-old minister reportedly suffered a fracture in his left thigh bone (femur) and is currently under treatment. He was first treated in Ambala and later shifted to Mohali for surgery. Both of Vij's legs are now plastered, and doctors have advised him to rest for three weeks.

Schedule disruption Vij's participation in upcoming BAC meeting uncertain Vij was scheduled to attend a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on February 19, ahead of the Haryana Assembly's budget session starting February 20. However, his participation is now uncertain due to his injuries and doctor's advice for rest. In videos that have surfaced on social media, he can be seen sitting in a chair at home. Plaster is visible on the legs. Vij is also heard humming the tune Chal Ri Sajni Ab Kya Soche.

Past incidents Bathroom slip-up not new for Vij "We have to live whatever life we get," Vij told ThePrint over the phone on Tuesday. "It's your choice—you live life crying or laughing. I prefer to live with laughter and singing." This isn't the first time Vij has met with an accident in his bathroom. In June 2020, he had suffered a similar fall that resulted in a hip bone fracture. Again in June 2025, another bathroom slip fractured his toe.

