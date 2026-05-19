Kejriwal, AAP leaders get contempt notice over posts against judge

The Delhi High Court has issued a criminal contempt notice to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) . The action comes after they allegedly targeted Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma with a social media campaign. The court's division bench, comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja, has asked all the alleged contemnors to respond within four weeks.

Evidence preservation HC asks registry to preserve copies of 'derogatory' material The court has also directed the Registry to preserve copies of the alleged "derogatory" material that triggered these contempt proceedings. The bench ordered "In the judgment single judge has placed reliance of material in form of social media posts and electronic record and publication record. Registry to preserve copies of same and place them before this court."

Dismissed applications Justice Sharma dismissed recusal applications Justice Sharma was earlier hearing a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against discharges in an excise policy case before transferring it to another bench. Justice Sharma had dismissed recusal applications filed by Kejriwal and some other accused, including Manish Sisodia. The trial court had discharged all 23 accused in the case on February 27. This included political leaders like Kejriwal and Sisodia. The trial court severely criticized the CBI's investigation.

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