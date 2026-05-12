Himanta Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for 2nd time
What's the story
Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam for the second consecutive term on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was appointed on Sunday by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a historic third term in the state. The NDA won 102 out of 126 seats in the assembly polls, with the BJP winning 82 seats alone.
Ceremony details
PM Modi, Amit Shah attend ceremony
The swearing-in ceremony was held at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara. Among those who attended the ceremony were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, and other Union ministers. Even the United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, attended the swearing-in ceremony.
Twitter Post
NDA leaders at ceremony
#WATCH | Guwahati: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Veterinary College ground in Khanapara for the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/YU50hb20bR
Political career
Sarma to take oath along with 4 other ministers
Sarma, who is fondly called "Mama" for being an accessible leader, took the oath along with four other members of his new cabinet. Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog will be part of this new cabinet, while Ranjit Kumar Das has been named as the BJP's candidate for Assam Speaker.
Leadership impact
From Congress to BJP, Sarma's political journey
Sarma's leadership has been instrumental in the BJP's growth in Assam since he joined the party from Congress in 2015. He was first elected as CM in 2021 and is now the first non-Congress leader to serve two consecutive terms. However, his tenure hasn't been without controversies, especially over eviction drives clearing alleged encroachments on forest and government land. Sarma has also made headlines for his strong and often controversial stance on issues related to 'Miya-Muslims.'