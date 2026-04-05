Himanta's wife has 3 foreign passports: Congress targets Assam CM

A political controversy has erupted in Assam after Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma 's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, holds three foreign passports. The allegations were made during a press conference in Delhi, where Khera claimed to have documents supporting his claims. He alleged that Sharma holds a United Arab Emirates Golden Card, an Antigua and Barbuda passport, and an Egyptian passport.

Twitter Post Pawan Khera's press conference alleging offense by Sarma's wife Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "You are seeing photos of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife. Their names have been linked to several allegations such as land grabbing, misuse of temple funds, government subsidies, and chit fund scams. But today, the… pic.twitter.com/QoTVlZoFEa — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2026

Legal action announced Sarma to file defamation suits against Khera Sarma has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and announced plans to file defamation suits against Khera. He wrote on X, "I categorically reject every allegation made by him. These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam." Sarma said he would file both criminal and civil defamation cases within 48 hours against Khera for his "reckless and defamatory statements."

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Twitter Post Himanta Biswa Sarma threatens legal action Today’s press conference by Pawan Khera reflects the deep frustration and panic within the Congress party. As Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose their sinking ground.



I categorically reject every allegation made by… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 5, 2026

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Investigation demanded Congress leader demands probe into allegations Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has also demanded a probe into the allegations. He called holding multiple passports and failing to disclose properties a grave and criminal offense. Gogoi asked how much money had been sent from Assam to foreign bank accounts, calling Sarma an "embarrassment" who would have to answer for his actions.