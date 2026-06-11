Singh spoke to reporters at his residence

Know lots about Ram temple donation misuse, thefts: Brij Bhushan

By Chanshimla Varah 05:36 pm Jun 11, 202605:36 pm

What's the story

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed to know a lot about the alleged misuse and embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, he said he is not ready to speak out about it yet. "I am a very weak person. If I speak the truth, I will get into trouble because they are very powerful people," Singh said at his residence in Vishnoharpur on Wednesday.