Know lots about Ram temple donation misuse, thefts: Brij Bhushan
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed to know a lot about the alleged misuse and embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, he said he is not ready to speak out about it yet. "I am a very weak person. If I speak the truth, I will get into trouble because they are very powerful people," Singh said at his residence in Vishnoharpur on Wednesday.
Controversy
Akhilesh claimed 'crores of rupees in offerings' missing
The controversy erupted after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that crores of rupees offered at the Ram Temple were unaccounted for. He alleged that "crores of rupees in offerings" to the Ram Mandir had been found missing. He demanded that courts take suo motu cognizance of the matter, stating that it was "directly linked to the deep faith in Lord Ram held by the entire Sanatan society at a global level."
Claims
Irregularity in donations should be impartially probed: Temple trust
The scandal intensified after Mahipal Singh, who claims to have worked as the Ram Mandir's accounts in-charge, said that irregularities in donation collection had been going on for a long time. Singh also claimed he was removed from his position after raising concerns over the matter. Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor of Ram temple trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has since said any alleged irregularity in donations should be impartially probed.
RSS
RSS seeks report
According to PTI, in addition to the ongoing investigation, the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) has sought a report outlining the circumstances leading up to the controversy. According to the sources, the report could lead to a review of numerous aspects linked to temple administration, arrangements, and management procedures. The Ram Mandir receives donation of ₹8 to ₹10 lakh daily at its donation boxes and counters. Since its consecration on January 22, 2024, the temple has received donations exceeding ₹500 crore.