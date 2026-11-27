Congress's Masood defends seat-sharing demand amid reprimand from Kharge
What's the story
UP Congress working president Imran Masood has reiterated his demand for more than 105 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. This comes a day after he was publicly reprimanded by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his criticism of the Samajwadi Party (SP) amid ongoing seat-sharing talks. At a public event in Lucknow, Kharge had said, "The more we work together, the further we will progress."
Seat demand
Masood accuses SP of undermining an ally
Despite Kharge's remarks, Masood defended his position and criticized the SP for offering only 26 seats to Congress.
He said they need both quality and quantity in seat distribution.
"You take the Chief Minister's post... But why are you trying to undermine your ally?" he asked.
He also claimed that Congress is in a better position now than it was in 2017 when it contested 105 seats.
Alliance dynamics
Masood says he's being portrayed as a villain
Masood also accused the SP of portraying him as a "villain" for demanding more seats.
He said he was only protecting his party's interests and asked if the responsibility of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rested solely on him.
His comments come amid public sparring between SP and Congress over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with both parties trading barbs over constituency allocations.
Electoral impact
Disagreement between SP and Congress deepens
Masood also questioned why the SP needed Congress if they thought so little of its standing.
"We are zero, but wherever we align, we multiply the impact tenfold," he said.
The disagreement between SP and Congress intensified after SP offered 26 seats as a starting point for negotiations and released its first list of five candidates.
Earlier, Masood had expressed displeasure over SP's approach, asserting that Congress neither sought 26 seats nor accepted unilateral decisions in seat-sharing negotiations.