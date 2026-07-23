INDIA bloc MPs head to Gandhi Smriti 'to support students'
What's the story
Opposition leaders, headed by Rahul Gandhi, have intensified their protest against the central government over the paper leak issue by heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg to pay tributes to students who died by suicide after the NEET paper leak. "Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti...We go to remember the students we lost - the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak," Gandhi said.
Meeting
'India's students are not alone'
Gandhi had convened a meeting of the INDIA bloc MPs at his residence in New Delhi earlier in the day.
After the meeting, Gandhi said alliance MPs and leaders were heading to Gandhi Smriti to pay tribute to students who died by suicide after the NEET paper leak.
"India's students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands," he wrote on X.
Twitter Post
Heavy security outside Gandhi's residence
#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy security presence outside the residence of Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he, along with INDIA bloc MPs, heads to Gandhi Smriti. pic.twitter.com/GQuG5uabWc— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026
Parliamentary disruptions
Parliament adjourned over NEET paper leak issue
MPs have gathered in New Delhi for the Monsoon Session, which has been repeatedly adjourned over the NEET paper leak issue, with opposition MPs demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The government has said it is ready for discussions without preconditions, while the opposition insists on Pradhan's resignation first.
The government is expected to call a meeting of floor leaders soon to build consensus on the discussion
Venue dispute
Cockroach Janta Party rejects government's proposal for talks
Protests in Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued for the third day on Thursday, with little or no signs of a breakthrough.
The government claims it has repeatedly reached out to the CJP for talks, but the latter is insisting on a neutral venue such as Jantar Mantar or another mutually agreed-upon location.
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said while they were open to talks, they wanted meaningful negotiations with concrete outcomes instead of empty assurances.
Legal measures
PM Modi announces fast-track courts for exam paper leaks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials and stringent punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.
But Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the CJP, said such announcements "are of no use."
"These are merely attempts to mislead people. We want accountability and responsibility. We will not discuss this matter with anyone below the level of the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan."