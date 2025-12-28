J&K: NC MP put under house arrest over reservation protest

National Conference Member of Parliament (MP) Aga Ruhullah Mehdi was placed under house arrest on Sunday. The move came as political leaders were detained to prevent them from joining student protests against the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir. The protests were directed against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah 's government, with demands for a rationalization of the existing reservation policy.

Protest suppression Mehdi's residence surrounded, students detained Mehdi, the MP from Srinagar, revealed that police had cordoned off his Budgam residence and barred him from leaving. He also said several student activists were detained ahead of the protests. His office confirmed the house arrest on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "The police has officially informed Hon'ble MP Ruhullah Mehdi that he has been placed under house arrest and is barred from stepping outside."

Additional detentions PDP leader and MLA also placed under house arrest People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, also announced her house arrest in Srinagar. She criticized the security agencies' actions on X, writing, "The insecurity & paranoia of the security agencies knows no bounds." PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Parra, who had planned to join Mehdi's reservation protests, was also put under house detention.

Twitter Post Iltija Mufti's post on her house arrest Like many others Ive also been placed under house arrest at Srinagar today. The insecurity & paranoia of the security agencies knows no bounds. This is the ‘normalcy’ in Naya Kashmir. An entire contingent of female police personnel is deputed at the gate to physically stop me.… pic.twitter.com/DCnXi5rwwJ — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) December 28, 2025

Policy debate Current reservation policy and proposed changes The current reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir, enforced during direct central rule, allocates only 40% of government recruitment seats to the general category, which constitutes 70% of the union territory's population. However, sources say a new reservation policy has been adopted by the J&K cabinet. Under this proposed policy, 50% of jobs would be reserved for open merit or general category candidates.