JMM may back delimitation, women's reservation bills: Report
What's the story
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) could back the central government's delimitation exercise, a move that could deal a major blow to the Congress's efforts to unite opposition parties. The JMM is part of the opposition INDIA bloc. The party is yet to take a final call on the delimitation and women's reservation bills, but sources cited by NDTV indicate it may eventually back them.
Representation concerns
JMM MPs meet to discuss provisions of bills
The JMM has six MPs, with three each in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
A meeting of JMM MPs, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his official residence in Jharkhand, was held on Saturday to examine the provisions of the bills.
The party wanted to see if the proposed changes would safeguard Jharkhand's interests, especially its parliamentary representation and seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes.
Bill review
CM to seek expert opinions before final decision
Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji said the party received copies of the proposed bill only on Friday night and asked all party MPs to study them.
"The chief minister asked all party MPs to study the bills properly to find out whether they are favorable to Jharkhand," she said.
The CM will also seek expert opinions before a final decision is taken in a day or two.
Political discussions
Senior Congress delegation reaches Chennai to meet DMK chief
Meanwhile, a senior Congress delegation has reached Chennai to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin.
The delegation hopes to convince Stalin to change his party's stance on the delimitation bill.
The team is led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and includes former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Other prominent leaders in the delegation are Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
DMK's position
DMK conveyed its position to Kharge: Kanimozhi
Senior DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi has confirmed that she conveyed her party's position to Kharge.
"I have conveyed to Kharge the DMK's stand, the stand our party chief announced in the MPs meeting yesterday," she said.
The Congress hopes to secure support from Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar as it prepares for a Lok Sabha discussion on the bill Monday.