LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will resign tomorrow, reports say
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will resign tomorrow, reports say
DK Shivakumar is likely to succeed Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will resign tomorrow, reports say

By Chanshimla Varah
May 27, 2026
02:51 pm
What's the story

Karnataka is on the brink of a major political shift, with multiple reports claiming that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will resign on Thursday. Sources told India Today that Siddaramaiah is expected to tender his resignation at around 11:00am on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to be his successor if the leadership change takes place.

Political speculation

Siddaramaiah seeks appointment with Karnataka governor

Further fueling the speculation, Siddaramaiah has sought an appointment with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for May 28. Congress insiders believe he may resign during this meeting. On Thursday morning, he is also expected to host a breakfast meeting for his entire cabinet at his Bengaluru residence. This has intensified rumors of an imminent leadership change in the Congress-ruled state.

Leadership transition

Randeep Surjewala to arrive in Bengaluru

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala will also arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday amid these political developments. He is likely to hold consultations with senior Congress leaders as the party works to manage the transition and prevent factional tensions from escalating. The anticipated transition follows days of backchannel negotiations between Karnataka leaders and the Congress high command in Delhi.

Advertisement

Future role

Congress leadership wants Siddaramaiah to shift to national politics

After a party meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, party sources said that the Congress leadership wants Siddaramaiah to shift to national politics through the Rajya Sabha and take on a larger organizational role ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The party hopes to project him as one of its principal OBC faces nationally as Rahul Gandhi ramps up the Congress's social justice and caste outreach strategy for the next general election.

Advertisement

Leadership change

What Congres says in public 

In public, the Congress has maintained that the discussions were limited to Rajya Sabha and Karnataka Legislative Council elections, with Venugopal stating, "Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation; no reality at all." But sources told India Today that the leadership transition in Karnataka remained the central issue during the talks.

Leadership change

Power-sharing tensions in Karnataka

The party leadership has already intervened many times to quell tensions between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar since the Congress came to power. Since the party returned to power in 2023, supporters of Shivakumar have repeatedly claimed that a rotational chief ministership formula had been agreed upon at the time of government formation. The party high command has never confirmed such an arrangement publicly.

Advertisement