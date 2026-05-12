Kejriwal has 3 questions to Modi's 'save fuel, WFH' appeal 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's recent "seven appeals" to Indians in light of the global economic crisis. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said India has faced many crises since Independence but no government had made such extensive appeals before. "The country has been through many crises since 1950s....from wars with China and Pakistan to the economic crisis, but no Prime Minister has ever asked people to take such austere measures," he said.

Requests 3 requests to make to the PM He said he has three questions for the PM. Firstly, "he (Modi) should tell the nation about the condition of our economy today and what is expected in the near future. This means the economy is in a very bad state. This could worsen in the coming days. The country wants to know where it currently stands. We are ready to take extreme steps for the benefit of the nation...But we must know why we are taking these steps."

Economic transparency AAP leader links global economic crisis to Iran-America conflict In his second point, Kejriwal linked the global economic crisis to the escalating Iran-America conflict but wondered why India was responding more severely than other countries. He said no government in the world had made such appeals to its citizens and asked PM Modi to clarify if there was something more behind India's measures. "That raises an obvious question. Is this only about the war, or is there something more behind it?" he asked.

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Transparency demand 'Why is only the middle class being burdened' He also expressed concern over middle-class burdens, saying they are being disproportionately affected by these austerity measures. "Third, why is only the middle class being burdened - don't travel abroad, don't buy gold, don't use petrol and diesel cars, do work from home. Only middle class is being affected by these measures. Middle class people are very patriotic and will do anything for the benefit of the nation. But why just them?" he asked.

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