Kejriwal, Sisodia submit surety bonds after discharge in excise case

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have submitted surety bonds after being discharged from the Delhi Excise Policy case. The Rouse Avenue court had discharged 23 accused, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, on February 27. Special judge (CBI) Jitendra Singh accepted their surety bonds of ₹50,000 each, ANI reported. This is a mandatory requirement to ensure the accused's presence in case an appeal is filed against their discharge.

Investigation scrutiny Court points gaps in CBI's probe The court had pointed out gaps in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe. It noted that "there was no evidence against accused Kuldeep Singh, then Deputy Excise commissioner, still he was made an accused by the CBI." The court recommended a departmental inquiry against the investigation officer and expressed surprise over Singh's implication.

Conspiracy dismissal Protect constitutional rights from baseless implications: Court While discharging Sisodia, the court observed that "there is no criminal intent on his part." It added that "In this situation, the conspiracy theory cannot survive against him." Similarly, while discharging Kejriwal, it said that "The central conspiratorial role against cannot be sustained." The court also stressed on protecting constitutional rights from baseless implications.

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Appeal filed High court stays remarks against CBI team The CBI has appealed against the discharge of the accused persons. The high court has said it will stay remarks against the CBI team. The Rouse Avenue Court raised concerns over missing confessional statements in the charge sheet and Dinesh Arora's changing statements. It questioned the use of "South Group" in charges and stressed every citizen's right to a fair trial.

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