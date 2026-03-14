Kejriwal, Sisodia submit surety bonds after discharge in excise case
What's the story
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have submitted surety bonds after being discharged from the Delhi Excise Policy case. The Rouse Avenue court had discharged 23 accused, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, on February 27. Special judge (CBI) Jitendra Singh accepted their surety bonds of ₹50,000 each, ANI reported. This is a mandatory requirement to ensure the accused's presence in case an appeal is filed against their discharge.
Investigation scrutiny
Court points gaps in CBI's probe
The court had pointed out gaps in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe. It noted that "there was no evidence against accused Kuldeep Singh, then Deputy Excise commissioner, still he was made an accused by the CBI." The court recommended a departmental inquiry against the investigation officer and expressed surprise over Singh's implication.
Conspiracy dismissal
Protect constitutional rights from baseless implications: Court
While discharging Sisodia, the court observed that "there is no criminal intent on his part." It added that "In this situation, the conspiracy theory cannot survive against him." Similarly, while discharging Kejriwal, it said that "The central conspiratorial role against cannot be sustained." The court also stressed on protecting constitutional rights from baseless implications.
Appeal filed
High court stays remarks against CBI team
The CBI has appealed against the discharge of the accused persons. The high court has said it will stay remarks against the CBI team. The Rouse Avenue Court raised concerns over missing confessional statements in the charge sheet and Dinesh Arora's changing statements. It questioned the use of "South Group" in charges and stressed every citizen's right to a fair trial.
Charge framing
Charge sheet a 'cut-and-paste job': CBI told
The CBI has insisted there is enough material to frame charges against all accused persons. On the other hand, senior advocate N Hariharan had argued there was no evidence against Kejriwal and that the charge sheet was a "cut-and-paste job" of previous sheets. He contended Kejriwal was performing his official duty with no link to the alleged conspiracy.