'You'll compensate for vehicle damage?' Kejriwal asks automakers over E20
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has written to 29 automobile manufacturers seeking clarification on the use of E20 ethanol-blended fuel. He asked them to provide a written assurance that they would compensate consumers if the fuel affects mileage or safety after they claimed at a government press conference that E-20 fuel would not cause any problems in older vehicles. He has asked them to respond within seven days.
Fuel controversy
Letters sent to Maruti, Toyota, Hero MotoCorp
Kejriwal's letters were specifically directed at Maruti Suzuki India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Hero MotoCorp. He alleged these companies had earlier said E20 fuel is safe for older vehicles with a minor mileage reduction of 3-5%. However, he said their owner's manuals advise against using petrol with over 10% ethanol in pre-2023 vehicles. "These are two contradictory positions," he said, adding, "This is not a minor mistake."
Consumer protection
Kejriwal demands assurance on consumer compensation
"So, I have asked them two questions: If the use of E-20 results in a mileage drop of more than five percent or causes damage to any component, will compensation be provided? They should inform the public whether E20 can be used in automobiles made by them before 2023. If yes, then in case of mileage issues or damage to any component, will the company compensate for the loss?" Kejriwal asked.
Policy critique
AAP leader slams central government for ethanol policy
The remaining 26 manufacturers have been asked to clarify their stance on E20 fuel. Kejriwal also alleged that the central government is misleading people by claiming India was not the first country to adopt ethanol-blended fuel. "This is only half the truth," he said. He claimed other countries generally use blends below E10. He also revealed that on July 3, six automobile manufacturers were called by the government and asked to reassure the public about E20 fuel's safety.
PM appeal
Plans to write to PM Modi next week
Kejriwal has also announced his plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, asking him to make E20 fuel optional. He asked the PM why consumers should suffer for what he termed a "misadventure." "Tell us who will pay the penalty if our mileage drops or our vehicles are damaged -- your government or the company?" he asked.