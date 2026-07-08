'You'll compensate for vehicle damage?' Kejriwal asks automakers over E20 

Consumer protection

Kejriwal demands assurance on consumer compensation

"So, I have asked them two questions: If the use of E-20 results in a mileage drop of more than five percent or causes damage to any component, will compensation be provided? They should inform the public whether E20 can be used in automobiles made by them before 2023. If yes, then in case of mileage issues or damage to any component, will the company compensate for the loss?" Kejriwal asked.