Posters threatening Rahul, Priyanka in Kerala; case registered

A case has been registered after posters warning senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appeared in Kerala's Wayanad. The posters, which also targeted Mallikarjun Kharge , were found on the walls of the Congress office and nearby areas on May 13. This was when there was uncertainty over who would be the next Chief Minister of Kerala.

Warning issued Posters warned Rahul, Priyanka against choosing KC Venugopal The posters warned Rahul and Priyanka against choosing KC Venugopal for the top post in Kerala. One of them read, "Mr Rahul, KC might be your bag bearer but people of Kerala never forgive you (sic)." Another poster threatened that Vadra would be defeated in the next election if such a decision was taken.

Legal action 'Wayanad will become next Amethi' The posters also warned that "Wayanad will become the next Amethi," referring to Rahul's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from his family bastion in Uttar Pradesh. After the incident, Congress workers immediately removed the posters. A case has been registered under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Kerala Police Act following a complaint by T Siddique, MLA from Wayanad.

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