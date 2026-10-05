Ex-TMC MP Koel Mallick becomes BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate 

Mallick, accompanied by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, submitted her nomination papers at the Assembly's principal secretary's office on Monday.

Adhikari expressed confidence in her victory, stating on social media, "I congratulate and offer best wishes to her in advance."

He also gifted Mallick a framed photograph of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his office in the Assembly.