Ex-TMC MP Koel Mallick becomes BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate
What's the story
Bengali actor Koel Mallick (real name Rukmini Mallick) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. The move comes a day after the party announced her candidacy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal. At the party's state headquarters, she expressed her desire to contribute to the state's development under its new government.
Official submission
CM gifted Mallick a framed photograph of Netaji
Mallick, accompanied by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, submitted her nomination papers at the Assembly's principal secretary's office on Monday.
Adhikari expressed confidence in her victory, stating on social media, "I congratulate and offer best wishes to her in advance."
He also gifted Mallick a framed photograph of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his office in the Assembly.
Political journey
Mallick earlier entered Parliament as a TMC nominee
Mallick, daughter of veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick, had earlier entered Parliament as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee.
She took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 6 but resigned from the Upper House on July 16 amid political turmoil following the Bengal Assembly election.
The BJP has now nominated her for the bypoll for the same Rajya Sabha seat.
Defending decision
No anger against those criticizing me, says Mallick
When asked about the backlash over her departure from TMC and joining BJP, Mallick said she held no grudges against those criticizing her.
"They are making such rude comments possibly because of their own vexations. I have no anger against them," she said.
She also linked the increasing "toxicity" on social media to a lack of work among people.
Party switch
Resignation dealt blow to TMC
Mallick's decision to join BJP comes less than three months after she resigned as a TMC Rajya Sabha member.
Her resignation was seen as another blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which has been witnessing several leaders and legislators leaving its ranks.
The Tollywood star had largely remained away from politics before getting fielded by the TMC this year.
Political landscape
Mallick likely to be re-elected unopposed
Mallick is likely to be re-elected unopposed as no other candidate has filed nomination papers for the upcoming bypolls.
This comes after three other TMC Rajya Sabha members, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik, resigned in June, joined the BJP, and were re-elected in the July 24 by-polls.
The elections for 12 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bengal will be held on October 16.