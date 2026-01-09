'Lalu Yadav, family acted as criminal enterprise': Delhi court observes

A Delhi court has framed charges against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in the alleged Railways land-for-jobs scam. The charges were framed by Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court. The court observed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal veteran used the Railway Ministry as a "personal fiefdom" for his criminal enterprise when he was Union Minister from 2004-2009, Bar and Bench reported.

Allegations Yadav family accused of using public employment for land acquisition The court remarked that the chargesheet, filed in 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on a case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2022, revealed an overarching conspiracy, where public employment was used to acquire land in the names of Yadav's family members and other close associates. The names include his sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and his daughter Misa Bharti.

Proceedings update Court discharges 52 accused, frames charges against 41 The court discharged 52 accused persons, including Central Personnel Officers who were earlier accused of involvement in illegal land transactions. Charges were framed against the remaining 46 persons in the case. The ED is also probing a money laundering angle and has attached properties worth over ₹600 crore as proceeds of crime.