Time to remove 'Raja': Amarinder Warring blames Pilot after resignation
What's the story
Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring formally resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief on Friday. He submitted his resignation to Rahul Gandhi amid speculation of a leadership overhaul ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. Warring, who has been at the helm for around four-and-a-half years, hinted that Sachin Pilot, the party's Punjab in-charge, might have influenced his removal decision.
Leadership change
Pilot must have decided it was time to remove 'Raja'
Warring said, "Given my long journey in politics, I feel that Sachin Pilot must have decided it was time to remove 'Raja' from the post."
He added that he had no concrete proof of this but speculated that the General Secretary felt it was time for a change.
"I have conveyed what I had to say to Rahul Gandhi. There is no one left after Rahul Gandhi to whom I could explain what should or shouldn't happen," he said.
Political discussions
Warring discusses Punjab issues with Gandhi
Warring said he discussed the party's challenges and strengths in Punjab with Gandhi, who he claimed showed "great affection."
"I discussed with him our challenges and how we have to fight those challenges and where our strengths lie," Warring said after his meeting with Gandhi.
Reflecting on his tenure, Warring said he was satisfied with his time as state Congress president and accepted the party's decisions.
Tenure reflection
I accepted the party's decisions, says Warring
"My tenure as a minister was exactly that kind—memorable—and one should be grateful for what one receives. I am satisfied that, after a 4.5-year tenure as State President, whatever happens, happens for good," he said.
Former state minister Vijay Inder Singla is among those being considered to replace him.
The resignation comes amid reports of a rift between Warring and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the state unit's leadership
Internal strife
Congress battles internal strife ahead of assembly elections
The Congress party has been battling internal strife as it gears up for the 2027 assembly elections.
The party recently replaced AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel with Pilot after Baghel's unsuccessful attempts to resolve factional disputes.
According to PTI, the Congress is looking to appoint a leader who could take different factions along in the run-up to the assembly polls.
Former minister and ex-MP Vijay Inder Singla, a Hindu face, has also emerged as the frontrunner for the post.