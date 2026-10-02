Time to remove 'Raja': Amarinder Warring blames Pilot after resignation

Warring said, "Given my long journey in politics, I feel that Sachin Pilot must have decided it was time to remove 'Raja' from the post."

He added that he had no concrete proof of this but speculated that the General Secretary felt it was time for a change.

"I have conveyed what I had to say to Rahul Gandhi. There is no one left after Rahul Gandhi to whom I could explain what should or shouldn't happen," he said.