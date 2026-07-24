Lok Sabha adjourned until Monday amid Opposition protests

When the Lok Sabha reconvened, opposition members again stormed into the Well of the House, chanting "Education Minister resign" and "Istifa, istifa."

This forced Presiding Officer Jagdambika Pal to adjourn proceedings for the day.

Pal urged opposition members to return to their seats and let the House function. He said the government was ready to discuss the examination controversy and urged members to raise their concerns before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.