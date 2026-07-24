Lok Sabha adjourned until Monday amid Opposition protests
What's the story
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till Monday after opposition members continued to protest over the alleged National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak. The protests, which have been going on for five consecutive days, have disrupted proceedings since the Monsoon Session began. The House was first adjourned till noon as opposition MPs raised slogans soon after the session started.
Protest details
Pal urges opposition to let House function
When the Lok Sabha reconvened, opposition members again stormed into the Well of the House, chanting "Education Minister resign" and "Istifa, istifa."
This forced Presiding Officer Jagdambika Pal to adjourn proceedings for the day.
Pal urged opposition members to return to their seats and let the House function. He said the government was ready to discuss the examination controversy and urged members to raise their concerns before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Government's stance
'Government ready to discuss NEET issue'
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also reiterated the government's willingness to discuss the NEET issue.
"If we make excuses for not holding discussion on NEET, it will send the wrong message to the country," he said amid the uproar.
The opposition continued to demand Pradhan's resignation before any discussion could take place.
Session disruption
Birla reminds opposition of discussion assurance
Earlier, Birla had paid tributes to armed forces personnel on Kargil Vijay Diwas and reminded opposition members of his assurance for a discussion on examination paper leaks.
He also emphasized the importance of Question Hour as a mechanism for MPs to hold the government accountable.
The opposition has been raising concerns over alleged police action against students and activists protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Ongoing demonstrations
Protest by opposition MPs outside Parliament
Opposition MPs also staged a protest outside Parliament's Makar Dwar on Friday, carrying placards demanding Pradhan's removal.
The Monsoon Session, which has 19 sittings scheduled until August 13, has been marred by these protests.
Question Hour has not been completed on any of the five days so far due to the disruptions caused by opposition members over their demands regarding the NEET issue.