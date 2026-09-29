Maharashtra CEO now seeks more local staff power in SIR 

The report said that Chockalingam's letter proposed allowing EROs to decide which "logical discrepancy" cases require hearings, what documents are acceptable, and which discrepancies can be resolved without further action.

The "logical discrepancy" cases flagged by ECINet involve issues with linking electors to their parents or grandparents on previous rolls, such as mismatched names or age discrepancies.

These are not findings of ineligibility but rather mismatches.