Maharashtra CEO now seeks more local staff power in SIR
What's the story
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra, S Chockalingam, wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) last week, seeking changes to its ECINet software, a new Indian Express report said. The letter, sent on September 24, sought four modifications, aimed at giving Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) more discretion while handling cases flagged by the software. These requests mirror concerns raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi about the software restricting EROs' powers.
Software modifications
Proposed modifications to the software
The report said that Chockalingam's letter proposed allowing EROs to decide which "logical discrepancy" cases require hearings, what documents are acceptable, and which discrepancies can be resolved without further action.
The "logical discrepancy" cases flagged by ECINet involve issues with linking electors to their parents or grandparents on previous rolls, such as mismatched names or age discrepancies.
These are not findings of ineligibility but rather mismatches.
Polls
Current ECINet software reportedly limits their role
The law mandates that EROs, usually SDM-level officers, one for each Assembly seat, are responsible for preparing voter lists, hearing claims and objections, and deciding on name inclusion or deletion.
However, the current ECINet software reportedly limits their role by centralizing control with the DG(IT) of the poll panel.
The CEO also suggested adding an option to exempt senior citizens and vulnerable groups from hearings if they submit valid documents.
Decision autonomy
More requests from Chockalingam
Chockalingam also wanted EROs to decide on cases themselves if they are satisfied with the evidence, as per legal responsibility.
He sought an optional upload of "Extract of Last SIR" for discrepancy cases, arguing it is already identified.
The CEO also asked for FAQs detailing notice processes, document submission, hearings, and disposal processes to help EROs who have queries about these procedures.
Official statement
ECI partially addressed Chockalingam's requests
On September 26, after a full Commission meeting, the ECI partially addressed Chockalingam's requests by giving EROs discretion to exempt people from personal hearings for logical discrepancies.
The commission also stated that "various upgradations of the portal have already been made based on the inputs from State CEOs in the past few months," promising more flexibility if required by field officers.
State
State is currently in the notice phase
As reported by The Indian Express, Sandhu wrote on August 14 and expressed concerns over the centralization of access control in ERONet at the DG(IT) level.
"It is strange," he said, "that all the responsibilities regarding Electoral Roll lie on EROs, DEOs and CEOs as per law, but the access control has been centralized by DG(IT)."
The Maharashtra draft roll, published on August 31, removed 21.1% of the state's electors.
The state is currently in the notice phase of SIR.