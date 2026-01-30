Ajit Pawar's death prompts Maharashtra local polls reschedule
What's the story
The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has postponed the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The decision comes in light of the three-day mourning period declared in the state. Polling will now be held on February 7, with vote counting scheduled for February 9. Earlier, voting was slated for February 5 and counting on February 7.
Election arrangements
SEC's preparations for rescheduled elections
The SEC had already made arrangements for around 25,482 polling stations across Maharashtra. Polling hours are from 7:30am to 5:30pm. However, the commission decided to defer the elections owing to the three-day mourning period, which would hamper election campaigning. "As a result, it will not be possible to conduct the election phases, such as voting and counting, on the scheduled dates," said the SEC in its statement.
Election guidelines
Model code of conduct remains in force
The SEC has also issued a fresh election schedule for the remaining phases of these elections. The commission has clarified that the model code of conduct is currently in force and will remain so until the declaration of election results. This ensures fair and transparent conduct during the electoral process.