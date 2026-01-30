Ajit Pawar's death prompts Maharashtra local polls reschedule

Election arrangements

SEC's preparations for rescheduled elections

The SEC had already made arrangements for around 25,482 polling stations across Maharashtra. Polling hours are from 7:30am to 5:30pm. However, the commission decided to defer the elections owing to the three-day mourning period, which would hamper election campaigning. "As a result, it will not be possible to conduct the election phases, such as voting and counting, on the scheduled dates," said the SEC in its statement.